NFL bettor mulling $97K cash-out decision on Cowboys to win Super Bowl

A $40 four-leg parlay could pay out almost six figures — if the Cowboys deliver. That probably isn’t a fair enough number to cash out the bet, though, as a $4,917.50 bet at +1000 odds would profit the bettor $49,175.00.
FanDuel is limiting this bettor’s potential by nearly $50,000 to cash this bettor out and pay them their five dimes.
The true value, if there was no fee being taken by the sportsbook, would be $9,709.45. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is all in on Dallas to win the Super Bowl in 2023.But sportsbooks are always going to charge a fee when offering cash outs, which is why you should avoid doing them whenever possible.
Cowboys coach on Micah Parsons winning Defensive Player of the Month: ‘Rightfully deserved’The Cowboys’ defense has been dominant during the opening month of the NFL season.
At the Cowboys’ current odds, the bettor has a 9.1 percent chance of hitting this bet.
That probably isn’t a fair enough number to cash out the bet, though, as a $4,917.50 bet at +1000 odds would profit the bettor $49,175.00.
FanDuel is limiting this bettor’s potential by nearly $50,000 to cash this bettor out and pay them their five dimes.
The true value, if there was no fee being taken by the sportsbook, would be $9,709.45.
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is all in on Dallas to win the Super Bowl in 2023.But sportsbooks are always going to charge a fee when offering cash outs, which is why you should avoid doing them whenever possible.
Instead, this bettor could be looking for a sportsbook that offers “no” on a Cowboys to win the Super Bowl market.