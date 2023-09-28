NFL bettor mulling $97K cash-out decision on Cowboys to win Super Bowl

A $40 four-leg parlay could pay out almost six figures — if the Cowboys deliver. That probably isn’t a fair enough number to cash out the bet, though, as a $4,917.50 bet at +1000 odds would profit the bettor $49,175.00.

FanDuel is limiting this bettor’s potential by nearly $50,000 to cash this bettor out and pay them their five dimes.

The true value, if there was no fee being taken by the sportsbook, would be $9,709.45. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is all in on Dallas to win the Super Bowl in 2023.But sportsbooks are always going to charge a fee when offering cash outs, which is why you should avoid doing them whenever possible.

NFL Week 4 late slate live tracker: Cowboys look to bounce back against PatriotsThrough the first two weeks of the 2023 regular season, the Dallas Cowboys looked like the team to beat in the NFC. The offense scored a dominant 70 points and the defense allowed an equally-impressive 10 points in two blowout wins.

Instead, this bettor could be looking for a sportsbook that offers “no” on a Cowboys to win the Super Bowl market.