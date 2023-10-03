Neymar on target as Al-Hilal secure Asian Champions League win

The Brazilian, who moved to the Saudi Pro League side from Paris St Germain in the summer for 90 million euros ($94.23 million), was on target in an incident-filled clash that saw both teams reduced to 10 men with seven minutes remaining in the first half.

Aleksandar Mitrovic had headed the Saudi outfit in front in the 18th minute before referee Ma Ning sent off Al-Hilal's Salman Al Faraj and Nassaji's Amir Houshmand after consulting the pitchside monitor following an on-field melee.

Neymar doubled Al-Hilal's lead with a perfectly timed left-foot strike in the 58th minute and substitute Saleh Al Shehri put the seal on a comfortable win in injury time. The victory was Al-Hilal's first in the group phase of the continental competition this season after the four-times champions started their campaign with a draw against Navbahor last month. headtopics.com

The Uzbek side backed up that result with a 3-0 win over Mumbai City on Tuesday to join Al-Hilal on top of Group D with four points after goals from Jamshid Iskanderov, Jasurbek Yakhshiboev and Doniyor Abdumannopov secured victory.

Al Ain from the United Arab Emirates moved into sole possession of top spot in Group A with a 4-2 win over Turkmenistan's Ahal as Uzbek outfit Pakhtakor slipped to a 2-0 loss against Al Fayha from Saudi Arabia. headtopics.com

Read more:

Reuters »

Ronaldo sparks fightback as Al-Nassr given Asian Champions League scareCristiano Ronaldo was on target as Al-Nassr survived a scare in the Asian Champions League on Monday with the Saudi Pro League side coming from a goal down to hand Tajikistan's Istiklol a 3-1 defeat in Riyadh.

Wild Asian elephants display unique puzzle solving skillsA new study has documented the abilities of individual wild Asian elephants to access food by solving puzzles that unlocked storage boxes. It is the first research study to show that individual wild elephants have different willingness and abilities to problem solve in order to get food.

Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Polkadot, Floki Inu & Binance Coin — Asian Wrap 02 OctoberPolkadot (DOT) price seems to be ending its downtrend after shedding 92.91% in the last two years from its all-time high of $55.09. In the last three

Stock market today: Asian shares mixed as Japan business confidence rises and US shutdown is avertedAsian shares are mostly higher in thin trading with many markets closed for holidays. Japan's Nikkei 225 index advanced after a central bank survey showed business confidence on the rise.

Stock market today: Asian shares mixed as Japan business confidence rises and US shutdown is avertedAsian shares are mostly higher in thin trading with many markets closed for holidays.

Stock market today: Asian shares mixed as Japan business confidence rises and US shutdown is avertedAsian shares are mostly higher in thin trading with many markets closed for holidays.