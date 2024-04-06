Next Star Wars Movie Confirmed: The Mandalorian & Grogu Announced As Franchise's Return To Theaters

Pedro Pascal's Din Djarin and his delightful ward Grogu will be appearing on the big screen in The Mandalorian & Grogu , the next Star Wars movie. In 2019, viewers were introduced to the world of The Mandalorian , and they immediately fell in love with Din Djarin and Grogu (initially known as Baby Yoda). Just four years later, Lucasfilm has confirmed they're coming to the big screen . The Mandalorian season 3's ending gave Din Djarin a new "career.

" He's no longer a simple bounty hunter, but instead is working primarily for the New Republic

