Next NXT Premium Live Event Date and Location Announced

NXT Deadline comes to Bridgeport, CT on Saturday, December 9th. NXT Deadline Date and Location AnnouncedSpeaking on the NXT No Mercy media call, Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels revealed that the next NXT premium live event, NXT Deadline, will emanate from the Total Mortage...

NXT Deadline Date and Location AnnouncedSpeaking on the NXT No Mercy media call, Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels revealed that the next NXT premium live event, NXT Deadline, will emanate from the Total Mortage Arena in Bridgeport, CT on Saturday, December 9th. Advertised stars for NXT Deadline include Carmelo Hayes, Tiffany Stratton, Ilja Dragunov, Roxanne Perez, Bron Breaker, Tony D'Angelo, and Channing"Stacks" Lorenzo.STAMFORD, Conn., September 28, 2023 – WWE®, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), today announced that NXT Deadline will take place live at Total Mortgage Arena in Bridgeport, Conn. on Saturday, December 9. This marks the fifth state that NXT will tour in 2023.Tickets for NXT Deadline go on sale Friday, October 6 at 10 a.m. ET via www.ticketmaster.com. Exclusive pre-sale opportunities will be available beginning Wednesday, October 4 at 10 a.m. ET.

Read more:

ComicBook »

WWE NXT Preview: The Global Heritage Invitational Finals TonightOur preview for tonight's WWE NXT on USA Network, where Butch will battle Joe Coffey in the NXT Global Heritage Invitational Finals.

Former AEW Star's WWE Debut Teased on NXTFormer AEW Star Brian Pillman Jr's WWE debut teased on NXT

Becky Lynch is showing Tiffany Stratton ‘how much she doesn’t know’ with NXT runBefore Becky Lynch takes on former champion Tiffany Stratton in an extreme rules match for the NXT women’s championship at No Mercy on Saturday (8 p.m., Peacock), she took time for some Q&A wit…

PlayStation Plus Free Games for October 2023 RevealedThe next round of PS Plus games go live on October 3.

Becky Lynch Reacts to Jade Cargill Joining WWECould Jade Cargill be the one to end Becky Lynch's NXT Women's Championship reign?

WWE NXT's Tiffany Stratton Pitched More Barbie Elements from the Beginning, but the Movie Finally Made That a RealityWWE's Tiffany Stratton reveals she pitched bringing more Barbie elements into her NXT character [...]

NXT is a touring brand once again. Following the developmental product's pivot from the"black and gold" indie haven to the color splatter NXT 2.0 in late 2021, NXT became exclusive to the WWE Performance Center. All weekly episodes of NXT as well as the occasional premium live event were broadcast from the WWE PC. After ditching the rainbow logo and 2.0 monicker in favor of a white and gold NXT emblem, the brand that was once the most popular show in WWE started to show signs of what made it so special in the late 2010s. One of the biggest familiar elements to return was bringing its quarterly premium live events to arenas outside the WWE Performance Center, as shows like NXT Stand & Deliver and NXT Battleground traveled to California and Massachusetts earlier this year.

NXT Deadline Date and Location AnnouncedSpeaking on the NXT No Mercy media call, Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels revealed that the next NXT premium live event, NXT Deadline, will emanate from the Total Mortage Arena in Bridgeport, CT on Saturday, December 9th. Advertised stars for NXT Deadline include Carmelo Hayes, Tiffany Stratton, Ilja Dragunov, Roxanne Perez, Bron Breaker, Tony D'Angelo, and Channing"Stacks" Lorenzo.STAMFORD, Conn., September 28, 2023 – WWE®, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), today announced that NXT Deadline will take place live at Total Mortgage Arena in Bridgeport, Conn. on Saturday, December 9. This marks the fifth state that NXT will tour in 2023.Tickets for NXT Deadline go on sale Friday, October 6 at 10 a.m. ET via www.ticketmaster.com. Exclusive pre-sale opportunities will be available beginning Wednesday, October 4 at 10 a.m. ET. To learn more about registering for pre-sale opportunities, please visit: https://www.wwe.com/nxtdeadline-presale. NXT Deadline will feature the biggest Superstars from NXT in action, including NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes, Tiffany Stratton, Ilja Dragunov, Roxanne Perez, NXT Tag Team Champions Tony D'Angelo and Channing"Stacks" Lorenzo, Bron Breakker, and more. NXT Deadline will stream live exclusively on Peacock in the United States and WWE Network everywhere else.

NXT No Mercy goes down this Saturday, September 30th and streams live on Peacock. The show is headlined by NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes defending his title against Ilja Dragunov. Stay tuned to ComicBook.com this weekend for live coverage of the event.