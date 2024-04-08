Next Generation Audi Q3 Gets Makeover with Design Elements from Electric Q6

The next generation Q3 gets a complete makeover borrowing design elements from the electric Q6, including potentially the new slim DRLs with customizable light patterns . Spy shots indicate a longer body compared to the current Q3, which should result in increased passenger and cargo space . When it arrives later this year, the new Q3 will mark one of Audi 's final releases with internal combustion engines, offering gasoline, diesel, and hybrid options, depending on the market.
The small SUV segment is booming, as Audi knows well, having been a part of it since 2011 in Europe, and 2015 in North America, with the Q3. The BMW X1 rival was in its first incarnation back then, but a second model followed for the 2019 model year and later this year, we’ll get our first official look at the third-generation Q3. For now though, we’ll have to rely on these latest pin-sharp spy shots to help us piece together what Audi has in store for the Q3. We’ve also got the bigger Q6 to help guide us, which ought to be a real help because we know how Audi likes to give its cars a strong family resemblance. More: We Peel Off The Camo On The 2025 Audi Q3 SUV And even with all that disguise in play, we can see that the little Q3 borrows heavily from the electric Q6. Both get Audi’s new slim DRLs that are made up of multiple LED blocks allowing different patterns and messages to be displayed
