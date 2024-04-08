Next Generation Audi Q3 Gets Makeover with Design Elements from Electric Q6

The next generation Q3 gets a complete makeover borrowing design elements from the electric Q6, including potentially the new slim DRLs with customizable light patterns . Spy shots indicate a longer body compared to the current Q3, which should result in increased passenger and cargo space . When it arrives later this year, the new Q3 will mark one of Audi 's final releases with internal combustion engines, offering gasoline, diesel, and hybrid options, depending on the market.

The small SUV segment is booming, as Audi knows well, having been a part of it since 2011 in Europe, and 2015 in North America, with the Q3. The BMW X1 rival was in its first incarnation back then, but a second model followed for the 2019 model year and later this year, we’ll get our first official look at the third-generation Q3. For now though, we’ll have to rely on these latest pin-sharp spy shots to help us piece together what Audi has in store for the Q3. We’ve also got the bigger Q6 to help guide us, which ought to be a real help because we know how Audi likes to give its cars a strong family resemblance. More: We Peel Off The Camo On The 2025 Audi Q3 SUV And even with all that disguise in play, we can see that the little Q3 borrows heavily from the electric Q6. Both get Audi’s new slim DRLs that are made up of multiple LED blocks allowing different patterns and messages to be displayed

Audi Q3 Electric Q6 Design Elements Makeover Slim Drls Spy Shots Passenger Space Cargo Space Internal Combustion Engines Gasoline Diesel Hybrid Small SUV Segment BMW X1 Rival Third-Generation Q3 Family Resemblance LED Blocks Customizable Light Patterns

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Carscoop / 🏆 306. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Audi reveals new all-electric Q6 e-tron SUV, its first next-generation EVOrdering for the Q6 e-tron quattro will open this month in Europe, starting at 74,400 euros, or about $81,000.

Source: CNBC - 🏆 12. / 72 Read more »

2025 Audi Q6 E-Tron: Audi’s High-Tech Flagship Has ArrivedAudi's newest electric SUV showcases a bunch of brand-new technology and aims straight at the extremely popular Tesla Model Y.

Source: InsideEVs - 🏆 579. / 51 Read more »

2025 Audi Q6 E-Tron: Audi’s High-Tech Flagship Has ArrivedAudi's newest electric SUV showcases a bunch of brand-new technology and aims straight at the extremely popular Tesla Model Y.

Source: InsideEVs - 🏆 579. / 51 Read more »

Audi Q6 E-Tron Tech Deep Dive: Details about the electric Macan's Audi siblingThe Audi Q6 E-Tron is a solid electric SUV that doesn't break much new ground but increases efficiencies throughout the drivetrain and adds tech improvements.

Source: therealautoblog - 🏆 528. / 51 Read more »

New Audi SQ6 e-tron gets 517hp, costs £93kFirst Audi based on co-developed Macan platform promises up to 381 miles and 'precisely tuned driving dynamics'

Source: PistonHeads - 🏆 553. / 51 Read more »

Audi Q6 e-tron ushers in the automaker’s next EV phaseThe 2025 Audi Q6 e-tron is the first EV based on the new Premium Platform Electric, promising improved efficiency and better tech.

Source: DigitalTrends - 🏆 95. / 65 Read more »