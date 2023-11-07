The nation's largest newspaper chain has hired a dedicated Taylor Swift journalist, Bryan West, for the coveted gig. Despite criticism, West sees no difference between his new job and being a sports journalist who supports the home team. He believes that his journalistic background and knowledge of Taylor Swift's career will allow him to explore the impact she has on society, business, and music.

