Newsom vetoes bill to give striking workers unemployment benefits

vetoed legislation on Saturday that would have granted workers on strike unemployment benefits, a measure strongly supported by Hollywood unions and other influential labor organizations in California.
In his veto message, Newsom said expanding benefits would make the state’s unemployment trust fund California’s unemployment fund already is projected to be nearly $20 billion in debt by the end of the year due to money the state has borrowed from the federal government to provide the state’s benefits.“Now is not the time to increase costs or incur this sizable debt,” Newsom stated.SB 799
at the end of the legislative session in September after the Hollywood strikes dragged on for more than four months. With the exception of New York and New Jersey, most states don’t allow striking workers to collect unemployment.
Newsom on Feinstein: 'Political Giant' and 'Mentor'California Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom released a statement after the death of Sen. Dianne Feinstein.
vetoed legislation on Saturday that would have granted workers on strike unemployment benefits, a measure strongly supported by Hollywood unions and other influential labor organizations in California.delivers a rare blow to organized labor, which has enjoyed strong support in the Democratic-controlled state Legislature.
In his veto message, Newsom said expanding benefits would make the state’s unemployment trust fund
California’s unemployment fund already is projected to be nearly $20 billion in debt by the end of the year due to money the state has borrowed from the federal government to provide the state’s benefits.“Now is not the time to increase costs or incur this sizable debt,” Newsom stated.SB 799
at the end of the legislative session in September after the Hollywood strikes dragged on for more than four months. With the exception of New York and New Jersey, most states don’t allow striking workers to collect unemployment.
The bill would not have taken effect until January, putting the proposed benefits out of reach for members of the Writers Guild of America, which struck a