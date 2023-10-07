Newsom vetoes bill to decriminalize 'magic mushrooms' and other psychedelics in California

California Gov. Gavin Newsom vetoed a bill Saturday that would have decriminalized the possession and personal use of a short list of natural psychedelics, including 'magic mushrooms.

The veto marks a stark deviation from Newsom's liberal image. Newsom was a strong advocate of Proposition 64, a 2016 ballot measure he championed as lieutenant governor that legalized the recreational use of marijuana in California. But it also underscores the mounting challenges he faces seven years later amid a ballooning homelessness and drug addiction crisis in the state.

Read more:

latimes »

PolitiFact - California Gov. Gavin Newsom is a human, despite what social media posts sayLongtime conspiracy theories that some of the best-known politicians in the United States aren’t human have ensnared Cal

Is Gavin Newsom Afraid of California Voters?The Governor tries to block a measure requiring voter assent for new taxes.

California workers will get 5 sick days instead of 3 under law signed by Gov. NewsomGas has spiked almost $0.25 in the last week, averaging at $5.95 per gallon according to GasBuddy’s survey of nearly 750 gas stations in San Diego.

California MD shares why he’s worried after Newsom quietly repeals COVID ‘gag order:’ Needs ‘legal precedent’A California physician celebrated after California Gov. Gavin Newsom quietly repealed a COVID-19 misinformation bill passed in 2022, after it faced lawsuits.

Gov. Newsom signs bill repealing doctor-muzzling COVID misinformation law he signed a year agoThe original law came amid a surge in tension over COVID policies; some saw it as a violation of free speech rights.

California workers will get more guaranteed sick days under new lawMany California workers will now receive five paid sick days per year thanks to a bill that Gov. Gavin Newsom signed Wednesday.