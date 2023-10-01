Newsom taps Laphonza Butler for Feinstein's Senate seat

Gavin Newsom, then the state’s lieutenant governor, takes a selfie picture with Laphonza Butler, then president of SEIU local 2015, in 2018 before speaking at Greater Zion Church in Compton. Newsom has appointed Butler to fill the senate vacancy created by the death of Sen. Dianne Feinstein.

Butler is the president of EMILY’s List, a national political organization that focuses on electing Democratic women who support abortion access. She has deep experience in Democratic politics, having previously served as president of a powerful labor union and as an advisor to Kamala Harris’ 2020 presidential campaign.

Newsom has faced withering criticism ever since announcing plans to appoint a short-term caretaker to the coveted post, heat which his administration tried to alleviate on Sunday by offering assurances the governor’s appointee would be free to launch a 2024 senate campaign.

Gavin Newsom, then the state’s lieutenant governor, takes a selfie picture with Laphonza Butler, then president of SEIU local 2015, in 2018 before speaking at Greater Zion Church in Compton. Newsom has appointed Butler to fill the senate vacancy created by the death of Sen. Dianne Feinstein. Gavin Newsom has picked Laphonza Butler, a Democratic strategist who rose to prominence in the labor movement, to fill the Senate seat held by Dianne Feinstein, who died Friday at age 90, Newsom’s office confirmed.

The pick fulfills the governor’s pledge to appoint a Black woman but rebukes calls for him to tap Rep. Barbara Lee, a prominent Black congresswoman from Oakland who is running for the position in the 2024 election.

Butler is the president of EMILY’s List, a national political organization that focuses on electing Democratic women who support abortion access. She has deep experience in Democratic politics, having previously served as president of a powerful labor union and as an advisor to Kamala Harris’ 2020 presidential campaign.

It’s an historic appointment for a governor who has prioritized appointing LGBTQ+ people to positions of power — Butler will be the first out person of color to serve in the Senate.It also could scramble the 2024 race for Senate that is well under way. Butler has connections that could make her a formidable fundraiser, which would be necessary for any candidate jumping into a race just six months before the March primary election, when other candidates have been fundraising all year.

Newsom has faced withering criticism ever since announcing plans to appoint a short-term caretaker to the coveted post, heat which his administration tried to alleviate on Sunday by offering assurances the governor’s appointee would be free to launch a 2024 senate campaign.

“If that person decides she wants to seek a full term in 2024 then she is free to do so. There is absolutely no litmus test, no promise,” Newsom spokesman Anthony York said Sunday morning, several hours before the governor announced his pick.

It’s the second time Newsom has appointed a U.S. senator for California, a rare exercise of power that last occurred in 1953 when then- Earl Warren tapped Thomas Kuchel as senator after he had appointed William Knowland several years earlier.

With the 2024 race for Feinstein’s successor already under way, Newsom faced competing political pressures in making the selection. The Democrats slim majority in the Senate created urgency for him to act fast. But he had already made public promises that limited his options, vowing both toNewsom faces difficult task — and rare opportunity — when filling Feinstein’s seat

The governor faces the politically challenging task of appointing someone to fill Dianne Feinstein’s Senate seat, and a chance to shape California representation.Three Democratic members of Congress are running: Lee, who is Black, as well as Reps. Katie Porter of Irvine and Adam B. Schiff of Burbank, who are white. Newsom— when appointing a Feinstein replacement was still a hypothetical — that he didn’t want to interfere with the election by naming one of them to the post and would instead appoint a short-term caretaker., a constituency both loyal and influential in Democratic politics. There have been no Black women in the U.S. Senate since California Sen. Kamala Harris stepped down in 2021 to become vice president.“The most qualified person on day one to fill the legacy of Senator Dianne Feinstein is none other than Congresswoman Barbara Lee,” Congressional Black Caucus Chairman Rep. Steven Horsford said Sunday on an interview with MSNBC.

“She has the Foreign Affairs experience. She has the budget experience, at a time when cuts to every program that helps working people and families is under assault. She has the experience when it comes to fighting for social and economic justice and women’s rights. And at a time when all of our rights are under attack, we need the most prepared person to help us in the Senate.”making the case for Lee, and Horsford said he had talked to Newsom about it by phone and in person.

“We’re asking him to understand the moment of this appointment not only for the people of California, but for the people of the United States,” Horsford said.

Newsom has faced pressure to appoint a Black woman to the Senate since late 2020, when it became clear that Harris would step down to become vice president. Instead, he appointed Alex Padilla to fill Harris’ seat, making him the first Latino to represent California in the Senate, but frustrating Americans who want Black women to be represented in the upper chamber.

Butler is a former California resident but currently lives in Maryland, according to her online biography. The U.S. Constitution requires that people live in the state they seek to represent when they’re elected to the Senate. But for people who are appointed, the law is that they must reside in the state upon assuming office, said Rick Hasen, an election law expert at the UCLA School of Law.Laurel Rosenhall is Sacramento bureau chief, overseeing the Los Angeles Times’ coverage of the California Capitol, state government and state politics. She joined the company in 2021 and spent a year as a member of the editorial board writing about California politics, policy and power. Before joining The Times, Rosenhall covered state politics for CalMatters and the Sacramento Bee. A lifelong Californian, she grew up in San Francisco and graduated from the UC Berkeley Graduate School of Journalism.California