Newsom's trip to China to discuss climate change filled with controversy

Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA) embarked on a trip to China last week and faced criticism for its stated purpose of discussing climate change and for coming during a time of global turmoil as wars rage on in both Israel and Ukraine —but now, the details of the governor's visit are facing their own specific flak.

As he visited with leaders in the country, including Chinese President Xi Jinping, Newsom was pressed on what he did, and didn't, discuss with them. He was further criticized for the trip's itinerary and locations, in addition to various viral moments.Here are the biggest controversies from the California governor's trip.In a viral video that emerged from his trip, Newsom can be seen playing basketball against Chinese children.

.@GavinNewsom, second only to @BarackObama in his use of kids as foil for validating delusions of basketball grandeur pic.twitter.com/HFxtew3rms"OMG my governor is so cool and relatable! Watch him take out a small child while desperately trying to emulate Barack Obama while on a foreign visit to one of the world's leading dictators," wrote Alliance of Los Angeles County Parents founder Julie Hamill on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. headtopics.com

The tumble prompted the Los Angeles Times's Sacramento Bureau Chief to point to it as an example of the inherent dangers of an"indulgent" photo opportunity. She noted that Newsom donned dress shoes and non-athletic apparel for the pickup game.The California governor received backlash for failing to address the issue of human rights with Xi during their meeting, despite the ongoing oppression of Uyghurs in China's Xinjiang region.

“I can’t be everything to everybody every moment of every minute of every day," he defended the omission to reporters after his meeting.

United States Headlines Read more: dcexaminer »

Newsom’s trip shows collaboration between U.S., China is possible on a state levelThe trip was seen as a step in paving the way for U.S. President Joe Biden and Xi to meet in San Francisco next month during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit. Read more ⮕

Khanna: Newsom Should Have Been Tougher on China when He VisitedSource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers. Read more ⮕

Gavin Newsom’s trip to Israel and China was tinged with hypocrisyChina got what it wanted: a stamp of approval from an ambitious American political figure. Read more ⮕

Newsom's stumble on basketball court in China shows how photo ops can go wrongAt a school in Beijing on Friday, Newsom knocked a child down after stumbling while shooting hoops. They both fell to the ground and quickly sat up. Read more ⮕

Flagrant foul: Newsom ‘plows through a small child’ during pickup basketball game in ChinaCalifornia Gov. Gavin Newsom has a pickup basketball game with young Chinese students go sideways when he accidentally ran over a young boy attempting to defend him. Read more ⮕

Newsom 'plows through a small child' during pickup basketball game in ChinaCalifornia Gov. Gavin Newsom was caught on video running over a Chinese child while playing a pickup basketball game during his trip to the country. Read more ⮕