Newsom's trip to China to discuss climate change filled with controversy

Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA) embarked on a trip to China last week and faced criticism for its stated purpose of discussing climate change and for coming during a time of global turmoil as wars rage on in both Israel and Ukraine —but now, the details of the governor's visit are facing their own specific flak.
As he visited with leaders in the country, including Chinese President Xi Jinping, Newsom was pressed on what he did, and didn't, discuss with them. He was further criticized for the trip's itinerary and locations, in addition to various viral moments.Here are the biggest controversies from the California governor's trip.In a viral video that emerged from his trip, Newsom can be seen playing basketball against Chinese children.
.@GavinNewsom, second only to @BarackObama in his use of kids as foil for validating delusions of basketball grandeur pic.twitter.com/HFxtew3rms"OMG my governor is so cool and relatable! Watch him take out a small child while desperately trying to emulate Barack Obama while on a foreign visit to one of the world's leading dictators," wrote Alliance of Los Angeles County Parents founder Julie Hamill on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.
The tumble prompted the Los Angeles Times's Sacramento Bureau Chief to point to it as an example of the inherent dangers of an"indulgent" photo opportunity. She noted that Newsom donned dress shoes and non-athletic apparel for the pickup game.The California governor received backlash for failing to address the issue of human rights with Xi during their meeting, despite the ongoing oppression of Uyghurs in China's Xinjiang region.
“I can’t be everything to everybody every moment of every minute of every day," he defended the omission to reporters after his meeting.