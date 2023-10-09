Newsom insulin price cap veto latest in string of rebukes to California Left

Gov. Gavin Newsom's (D-CA) veto of a statewide cap on insulin prices is the latest in a multitude of vetoes that have thwarted the ambitions of the left wing of the California Democratic Party.

State Sen. Scott Wiener, a San Francisco Democrat who crafted the insulin bill, called the veto a"missed opportunity" that will force patients to wait for CalRx to begin producing its generic form of insulin. CalRx is anticipated to begin producing generic insulin later this year under a $50 million, 10-year contract with nonprofit drugmaker Civica Rx.

The insulin veto is one of several healthcare bills vetoed this weekend by the California governor, who calls himself an economic pragmatist despite his left-of-center social ideas. "With our state facing continuing economic risk and revenue uncertainty, it is important to remain disciplined when considering bills with significant fiscal implications," the governor wrote. headtopics.com

Late last month, Newsom also vetoed a bill that would have required judges in child custody cases to weigh whether or not parents affirm their child's gender identity, saying that the same judicial principle might be used against liberals if a similar case gets taken up by conservatives in the future.

Read more:

dcexaminer »

New guidance ties together heart disease, obesity, and kidney problemsGabrielle M. Etzel is the healthcare policy reporter for the Washington Examiner. Prior to joining the Washington Examiner, she served as a staff reporter at Campus Reform and as a freelance writer. After graduating from Grove City College, Etzel earned her master's in public policy and administration from Baylor University, where she conducted research on domestic sex trafficking. In her free time, Etzel enjoys being with her family in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Reporter's Notebook: Biden tries to thread the needle between industry and environmentalistsWashington Examiner Staff

The Debrief with Chris Irvine: What happened in Congress and at the White House last weekWashington Examiner Staff

Reporter's Notebook: McCarthy is no longer House speaker, but the Senate tries to project normalcyWashington Examiner Staff

Colorado Supreme Court needs to end the harassment of Jack PhillipsMatt Lamb is a contributor to the Washington Examiner's Beltway Confidential blog.

The Debrief with Conn Carroll: The Biden administration's incoherent border responseWashington Examiner Staff