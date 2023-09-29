Newsom facing competing pressures as he decides on Feinstein successor

The California governor has said he plans to name a Black woman as an “interim appointment.” Some activists say he should dispense with any reelection conditions and choose Rep. Barbara Lee. A swift decision could help circumvent the intense lobbying effort that is already building among some on the left to convince Newsom to dispense with any reelection conditions and choose Rep.

Barbara Lee, a Black woman who is running for the seat in 2024. The Oakland Democrat and her competitors, fellow Democratic Reps. Adam B. Schiff and Katie Porter, all declined Friday to comment on the political machinations in deference to Feinstein’s passing.Newsom could appoint a successor within 48 to 72 hours, and perhaps sooner, according to several people with knowledge of the situation, especially as Washington grapples with a looming government shutdown. The Republican-led U.S. House failed Friday to approve a 30-day stopgap funding bill and the government will shut down Sunday at 12:01 a.m. if lawmakers do not act. The people with knowledge of the situation spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe private deliberations.

Newsom’s task has been especially complex because several of the governor’s top potential candidates have been closely allied with Lee for many years and are now juggling high-profile jobs of their own.

