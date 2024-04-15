News Outlets Urge Biden and Trump to Commit to Debates

This combination of photos show President Donald Trump , left, and former Vice President Joe Biden during the first presidential debate on Sept. 29, 2020, in Cleveland, Ohio. As it becomes unclear whether or not Joe Biden and Donald Trump will actually debate each other before November's election, a group of national news outlets are attempting to pressure both candidates to the podiums.

The first televised matchup took place between John F. Kennedy and Richard Nixon in 1960. Debates have been held consistently every election cycle since Jimmy Carter and Gerald Ford 1976.When you don’t participate you take a major risk and that risk is you look like you're afraid to bring up your ideas against your opponent," explained Richard Vatz, a professor emeritus at Towson University.

