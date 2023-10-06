News and analysis for those planning for or living in retirement

Social Security’s big day: COLA to be announced Oct. 12. The cost of living adjustment is expected to be about 3.2%, according to forecasts from the Senior Citizens League, a pro-senior think tank.

U.S. Latinos will have $113 trillion in wealth by 2050 — but there’s a generational divide in retirement planning. Some older Latino individuals save for retirement by sending money overseas, while many younger workers choose to invest.

Retirement plans for people who don’t have retirement plans — coming soon to a state near you. Is it a surprise that we are hurtling toward a retirement crisis when half of workers aren’t even offered a retirement plan?I’m 67 and retired with $2 million after investing in McDonald’s and Facebook — but now I think I should ‘park my money. headtopics.com

This is the No. 1 Trending City for Retirement in the U.S. — and It’s Not in Florida: Report (People) Ecuador Was a Retirement Paradise for Americans. Then the Drug Gangs Arrived.

Read more:

MarketWatch »

Pope Francis Urges Action to Address 'Enormous Damage' to ClimateSee multiple perspectives from BBC News, Breitbart News, and CNN (Online News) at AllSides.com.

Trump Endorses Jordan for Speaker, Would Entertain Speakership for ‘Short Period… if Necessary’See multiple perspectives from Reuters, Fox News (Online News), and CNN (Online News) at AllSides.com.

WIZZ Stock Price | Wizz Air Holdings PLC Stock Quote (U.K.: London) | MarketWatchWIZZ | Complete Wizz Air Holdings PLC stock news by MarketWatch. View real-time stock prices and stock quotes for a full financial overview.

TMUBMUSD30Y | U.S. 30 Year Treasury Bond Overview | MarketWatchTMUBMUSD30Y | A complete U.S. 30 Year Treasury Bond bond overview by MarketWatch. View the latest bond prices, bond market news and bond rates.

000270 Stock Price | Kia Corp. Stock Quote (S. Korea: KRX) | MarketWatch000270 | Complete Kia Corp. stock news by MarketWatch. View real-time stock prices and stock quotes for a full financial overview.

U.S. stock futures fall as Treasury yields rise after weekly jobs dataJoseph Adinolfi is a markets reporter at MarketWatch.