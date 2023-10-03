News Analysis: California knows earthquakes. This week, a temblor reshaped the state’s politics

Laphonza Butler, from left, wife Neneki Lee and Vice President Kamala Harris reenact the swearing-in of Butler as the successor of the late Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.).At 3:04 p.m. Tuesday, Laphonza Butler walked across the floor of the U.S.The landscape of California evolves through earthquakes. Sometimes its politics does as well.“There have been more eventful weeks in the country....

The landscape of California evolves through earthquakes. Sometimes its politics does as well.“There have been more eventful weeks in the country.... But politically? I don’t think so,” said former California GOP Chairman James Brulte, whose work in the state’s politics dates to the 1970s.

A slip of the tongue highlighted how the events had caught the state’s public figures by surprise: Harris, formally introducing Butler to the Senate as the appointee for Feinstein’s “unexpired term,” instead said “unexpected.”“Unexpired and unexpected,” she added, catching herself.

'I'm emancipated now': Nancy Pelosi enjoying life after leadership A few hours after the House voted, 216 to 210, to declare the speakership vacant, with eight Republicans deserting McCarthy, the longtime congressman from Bakersfield announced he would not seek reelection to the speaker's office.

Laphonza Butler, from left, wife Neneki Lee and Vice President Kamala Harris reenact the swearing-in of Butler as the successor of the late Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.).At 3:04 p.m. Tuesday, Laphonza Butler walked across the floor of the U.S. Senate, stood facing Vice President Kamala Harris and

At the same moment, on the other side of the Capitol, the fate of a long-tenured figure in the state’s power structure stood in the balance, as members debated

McCarthy’s longtime antagonist, former Speaker Nancy Pelosi, missed the debate and the vote, which McCarthy lost. She was in San Francisco, “grieving theAdvertisement

“A U.S. senator died. You have a governor getting to make what has to be almost an historic appointment, and now McCarthy,” he said. “I just don’t ever remember anything like that.”California’s incoming senator, Laphonza Butler, describes her whirlwind trip into history

Laphonza Butler, Gov. Gavin Newsom’s appointee to the U.S. Senate, says she wants to carry the baton of Sen. Dianne Feinstein.For years, California government seemed locked in place, with an aging set of leaders, nearly all of them white, clinging to power over a young and increasingly diverse state. The logjam at the top began to break five years ago when Gov. Jerry Brown finished his fourth term as governor. This week, it burst wide, completing a generational shift in a sudden, unforeseen rush.

On the Democratic side, four people “dominated California politics for the last 50 years,” said former State Controller Steve Westly, pointing to former Assembly Speaker Willie Brown, Gov. Brown, Feinstein and Pelosi.

Of that group, “Nancy Pelosi is the only other major figure that’s still active,” he said.

‘I’m emancipated now’: Nancy Pelosi enjoying life after leadership

In an interview with The Times, former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says she’s ‘liberated,’ ‘free at last’ and writing a book.On the Republican side, McCarthy has been “the most important figure in California for two decades,” said Republican strategist Rob Stutzman.

“There is a generational change” in the state’s politics, said Sara Sadhwani, a professor of politics at Pomona College. “I think Laphonza Butler reflects that kind of change,” she added, pointing as well to recently elected Latino and Asian Republicans. “It’s refreshing to have a new face in California politics.”

A few hours after the House voted, 216 to 210, to declare the speakership vacant, with eight Republicans deserting McCarthy, the longtime congressman from Bakersfield announced he would not seek reelection to the speaker’s office. House GOP leaders plan to hold an election next week, although whether anyone can unite the deeply divided Republican conference remains unclear. McCarthy’s

election in January came only after 15 rounds of balloting.

Until someone else does gain a majority, McCarthy’s ally, Rep. Patrick T. McHenry of North Carolina, will serve as speaker pro tempore.

For California’s embattled Republican minority, losing McCarthy as speaker would be devastating, said Stutzman.

“The party in California has been shrinking” for years, but “it would be far worse without the leadership he’s exercised,” Stutzman said.

Republicans competitive in a half-dozen swing seats

He also protected less conservative Republicans in the state from potential challenges, at one point in 2022 flying to Mar-a-Lago to ensure that former

President Trump would not attack Rep. David Valadao

McCarthy “kept the crazies from gaining even more control,” Stutzman said. “I don’t think it’s commonly appreciated how much worse it could be.”

Fellow Californians were prominent among the GOP members who unsuccessfully defended McCarthy in Tuesday’s floor debate.

“If this motion carries, the House will be paralyzed,” said Rep. Tom McClintock of Elk Grove. “The Democrats will revel in Republican dysfunction and the public will be rightly repulsed.”

For the state as a whole, the loss of both Feinstein and McCarthy would mean a sudden, huge reduction in the political clout that comes with long seniority.

Democrats downplayed that impact. They united against McCarthy in Tuesday’s vote, calling him untrustworthy and unprincipled.

Asked about the potential loss of clout, Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Fremont) replied: “I’m not aware of what benefits California has gotten out of McCarthy’s speakership.”

If Democrats retake control of the House in 2024, the state would regain a spot in the House’s senior leadership, with Rep. Pete Aguilar of Redlands, now theBy contrast with McCarthy, Feinstein was less partisan. California political figures on both sides of the aisle said she would be hard to replace.

“She was a deal maker” in a state where deals are often hard to broker, Stutzman said. Even as age, Feinstein was able to use her seniority to steer billions in federal funds to California for projects across the state, includingButler, in an interview with The Times the day before her swearing-in, said she had “adored” her predecessor.

But even as she did so, she tacitly acknowledged the generational shift many in her party had long advocated.

“We have a country where many people across the state of California feel like they may not be being listened to,” she said. “I want to take this opportunity to show up for the people of California to hear their concerns and to act in a way that is consistent with their values.”

Lauter reported from Washington and Oreskes from Los Angeles. Times staff writer Erin B. Logan and special correspondent Cameron Joseph in Washington and staff writers Seema Mehta in Denver, Taryn Luna in Sacramento and Faith Pinho in Los Angeles contributed to this report.David Lauter is a senior editor at the Los Angeles Times, based in Washington, D.C. He began writing news in Washington in 1981 and since then has covered Congress, the Supreme Court, the White House under Presidents George H.W. Bush and Bill Clinton and four U.S. presidential campaigns. He served as Washington bureau chief from 2011 through 2020. Lauter lived in Los Angeles from 1995 to 2011, where he was The Times’ deputy Foreign editor, deputy Metro editor and then assistant managing editor responsible for California coverage.Benjamin Oreskes covers state and national politics for the Los Angeles Times. Previously, he covered City Hall, homelessness and wrote the Essential California newsletter. Before coming to The Times in February 2017, Oreskes covered foreign policy at Politico in Washington, D.C. He graduated from Northwestern University and looks forward to seeing the Wildcats play in the Rose Bowl sometime soon.For SubscribersOpinion