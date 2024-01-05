Newly unsealed court documents reveal details of Epstein's recruitment of girls

A new batch of previously secret court documents related to the late jet-setting financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein was unsealed Thursday, many of them detailing how girls were recruited to go to his Florida home. The documents include public testimony from dozens of people deposed as part of a settled lawsuit involving Epstein. The focus is on details from Palm Beach police Det.

Joseph Recarey on how Epstein recruited girls to give massages in his home and asked them to invite friends in exchange for payment. One woman, who was 16 or 17 at the time, said she had no massage experience and no assumption or expectation of sexual activity





