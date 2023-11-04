HEAD TOPICS

Newly Released Trailer for My Demon Shows Fun and Dramatic Interactions

The trailer for the drama series My Demon showcases the interactions between chaebol heiress Do Do-Hee and demon Jung Gu-Won, who becomes her bodyguard. It also reveals Gu-Won's past and his 200-year-long single life.

It follows the story of chaebol heiress Do Do-Hee and demon Jung Gu-Won. The latter loses his powers after getting into a contractual marriage with her. In the newly released trailer, Do-Hee employs Gu-Won as her bodyguard, albeit with a few conditions for him. The scenes show many fun and dramatic interactions between Jung Gu-Won and Do Do-Hee after the latter hires him as a bodyguard. The trailer also reveals Gu-Won's past and his 200-year-long single life.

