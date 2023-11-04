Newly Released Trailer for My Demon Shows Fun and Dramatic Interactions

It follows the story of chaebol heiress Do Do-Hee and demon Jung Gu-Won. The latter loses his powers after getting into a contractual marriage with her. In the newly released trailer, Do-Hee employs Gu-Won as her bodyguard, albeit with a few conditions for him. The scenes show many fun and dramatic interactions between Jung Gu-Won and Do Do-Hee after the latter hires him as a bodyguard. The trailer also reveals Gu-Won's past and his 200-year-long single life.

United States Headlines Read more: COMİNGSOONNET »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

COMİNGSOONNET: Song Kang’s My Demon New Trailer: Kim Yoo-Jung Hires a Demon BodyguardThe new trailer for My Demon shows Kim Yoo-Jung hiring Song Kang as her bodyguard. However, there are some interesting conditions.

Source: comingsoonnet | Read more »

ROBBREPORT: ‘The White Lotus’ Season 3 Won't Be Released Until 2025, HBO CEO SaysThe upcoming season will be set in Thailand and feature a fresh set of vacationers.

Source: RobbReport | Read more »

HACKERNOON: How to Search for Stories on the HackerNoon Mobile App!Learn how to use the search feature on the newly-released HackerNoon mobile app.

Source: hackernoon | Read more »

KUTV2NEWS: Hamas terrorist admits group wasn't 'supposed to kidnap' during invasion of Israel: 'Just kill'Newly released interrogation footage shows the terrorist discussing the Oct. 7 attack.

Source: KUTV2News | Read more »

COVERS: Wake Forest Demon Deacons Schedule, Live Scores & ResultsStay Up-To-Date With The Latest Wake Forest Demon Deacons Schedule, Live Scores, And Results For The 2023-2024 NCAAF Season!

Source: Covers | Read more »

COVERS: Wake Forest Demon Deacons vs Duke Blue Devils Line MovementWake Forest Demon Deacons vs Duke Blue Devils

Source: Covers | Read more »