Newly Released Court Documents Reveal Motive and Evidence in Kansas Murder-Kidnapping Case

Leah Sarnoff and Bonnie McleanIn the wake of the disappearance and killing of two women from Kansas , newly released court documents detail, according to prosecutors, the motive and evidence behind the alleged murder-kidnapping.

Adams is the grandmother of Butler's children and mother of the kids' father, Wrangler Rickman, who has legal custody, according to the documents.Previous child custody case recordings were obtained by investigators, in which Rickman allegedly discussed death threats made by his mother and her boyfriend, fellow suspect Tad Cullum, with legal representatives.

The children's father was allegedly in an Oklahoma City rehabilitation facility at the time of the disappearance, according to the documents. Butler's glasses were also found in the roadway south of the vehicle near a broken hammer and a pistol magazine was found inside Kelley's purse at the scene, but no pistol was found, according to documents.The affidavit states the two other suspects, married couple Cora and Cole Twombly, are allegedly members of an anti-government group called "God's Misfits" with Adams and Cullum.

Kansas Murder Kidnapping Court Documents Custody Battle

