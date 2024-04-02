Newly-Launched 'IMDb for Everyone' Allows Photographers and Videographers to Get Credited on Short-Form Videos

Photographers and videographers can finally get credited for their work on short-form videos, such as on TikTok, with a newly-launched “IMDb for Everyone.” A significant proportion of the individuals who make some of the internet’s most viral videos remain invisible and never get the credit they deserve. A resource described as “the IMDb for everyone” has been launched to allow photographers and videographers to legitimize their contributions to the world of short-form video.

This resource, created by a company focusing on the rights of digital content creators, offers an accreditation service for digital creators to register and verify their work. The credits of these digital projects will be recorded and made available online on Mosaic, which is currently in beta

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



petapixel / 🏆 527. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

10 Best Toho Movies, According to IMDbJeremy is an omnivore when it comes to his movie-watching diet. He&039;ll gladly watch and write about almost anything, from old Godzilla films to gangster flicks to samurai movies to classic musicals to the French New Wave to the MCU... well, maybe not the Disney+ shows.

Source: Collider - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

‘Photographer’ TV Series Celebrates Photographers More Than PhotographyNational Geographic's new 'Photographer' documentary series celebrates the lengths photographers go to when making art.

Source: petapixel - 🏆 527. / 51 Read more »

Chicago photographers making special preps for solar eclipseThe eclipse, expected on April 8, will be the last one visible from the continental U.S. until 2044.

Source: cbschicago - 🏆 546. / 51 Read more »

Photographers ready for Spring LA Fashion WeekSpring LA Fashion Week is here! The runways have come alive again thanks to creatives in Los Angeles. It’s all documented in print by fashion photographers.

Source: FOXLA - 🏆 445. / 53 Read more »

7 extraordinary photographers share the stories behind their most iconic imagesIn their new documentary, Jimmy Chin and Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi show how far—or high—photographers will go to get for a picture.

Source: NatGeo - 🏆 537. / 51 Read more »

Nightlife in New York, Paris, and London as Captured by Iconic PhotographersPhotography icons Helmut Newton, Weegee, Irving Penn, Brassaï, Berenice Abbot, and Bill Brandt all feature in New York City nightlife exhibit.

Source: petapixel - 🏆 527. / 51 Read more »