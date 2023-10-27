Newhall Halloween attraction raises funds for 4-year-old with rare, terminal disease

A local mom and community members in Newhall are getting into the Halloween spirit with Damian's Not-So-Haunted-House. The attraction is helping fund lifesaving treatment for her 4-year-old little boy, who is battling a rare disease called acid sphingomyelinase deficiency.

Mom Brittany Markham works as a theme park designer. This is evident in the whimsical set up of Damian's Not-So-Haunted-House! The attraction includes a portrait gallery featuring many Disney characters. Markham says some of them are hidden, so you have to keep your eyes peeled.

Of course, there is also music, including a vintage organ. One room also features smiling pumpkins glowing off the wall. "And here we've got our Count Mickey mirror," Markham described as she gave a quick tour. "And our corridor of doors. Our guests get a sweet surprise by knocking on the polka dot door.""We have 123 ghosts," Markham said. "At night, when the black lights are on, all of these glow like fireflies."All proceeds from the attraction will help expedite the brain treatment that is currently in development for acid sphingomyelinase deficiency, Markham said. headtopics.com

