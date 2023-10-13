Newcrest shareholders vote yes on Newmont offer

Articles can be saved for quick future reference. This is a subscriber benefit. If you are already a subscriber, please log in to save this article. If you are not a subscriber, click on the View Subscription Options button to subscribe.

Newmont shareholders vote on Newcrest dealThe shareholders of NYSE- and TSX-listed Newmont Corporation have backed A$26-billion takeover offer for Australian gold miner Newcrest Mining. Newmont noted that more than 96% of the votes cast at the company’s shareholder meeting were voted in favour of the acquisition.

2M Language Services to Participate in Australia’s Premier Mining ConferenceLeading provider of language technology and language services for the mining sector, 2M Language Services (2M), will participate in the International Mining and Resources Conference (IMARC) from October 31 – November 2 2023 at ICC Sydney.