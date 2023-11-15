Newark Opens Nelson Mandela School in Former Charter School Building

Newark school officials cut a red ribbon Tuesday for the district’s 9th new school, the Nelson Mandela School, which is housed in a building formerly occupied by a charter school. The school opened in September with about 200 pre-kindergarten through third-grade students and will expand each year until it reaches pre-K to eight.

