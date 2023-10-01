New Zealanders start voting in Oct. 14 general election

Chief Electoral Officer Karl Le Quesne said in a statement that 400 polling places were open on Monday. "That number will increase as we head towards election day,” he said.Voting before election day has increased in popularity, and in 2020, 68% of votes were cast in advance, Le Quesne said.
Britain has awarded BAE Systems a 4 billion pound ($4.9 billion) contract as part of the AUKUS programme with Australia and the United States to build attack submarines, defence minister Grant Shapps and the company said on Sunday.