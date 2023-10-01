New Zealanders start voting in Oct. 14 general election

Chief Electoral Officer Karl Le Quesne said in a statement that 400 polling places were open on Monday. "That number will increase as we head towards election day,” he said.Voting before election day has increased in popularity, and in 2020, 68% of votes were cast in advance, Le Quesne said.

Voting before election day has increased in popularity, and in 2020, 68% of votes were cast in advance, Le Quesne said. Overseas electronic and in-person voting at embassies opened last week for enrolled voters. New Zealand does not use mail voting but in special circumstances some people can vote electronically.October 1, 2023 · 3:49 PM UTC

Read more:

Reuters »

Strays: Streams To Peacock On Oct. 6, Blu-ray and DVD on Oct. 10R-rated dog comedy Strays will stream to Peacock and be available to buy on Digital starting October 6th and on Blu-ray and DVD on October 10th.

Donald Trump expects to attend start of New York civil trial MondayFormer President Donald Trump expects to attend at least the first day of the civil trial pitting him and the Trump Organization against New York Attorney General Letitia James.

Transcript: New York Gov. Kathy Hochul on 'Face the Nation,' Oct. 1, 2023The following is a transcript of an interview with New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, a Democrat, that aired on 'Face the Nation' on Oct. 1, 2023.

Trump planning to attend opening of New York fraud trial on MondayDonald Trump is planning to attend the Monday opening of New York state’s civil trial accusing him of inflating his net worth by billions.

What you need to know as Supreme Court's new term starts MondayMajor cases await including several challenges to regulatory agencies and efforts to regulate social media platforms.

New England Patriots vs Dallas Cowboys Line MovementNFL line and odds movement for New England Patriots vs Dallas Cowboys on Oct 01, 2023.

Chief Electoral Officer Karl Le Quesne said in a statement that 400 polling places were open on Monday. "That number will increase as we head towards election day,” he said.

Voting before election day has increased in popularity, and in 2020, 68% of votes were cast in advance, Le Quesne said.

Overseas electronic and in-person voting at embassies opened last week for enrolled voters. New Zealand does not use mail voting but in special circumstances some people can vote electronically.October 1, 2023 · 3:49 PM UTC

Britain has awarded BAE Systems a 4 billion pound ($4.9 billion) contract as part of the AUKUS programme with Australia and the United States to build attack submarines, defence minister Grant Shapps and the company said on Sunday.