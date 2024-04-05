New Zealander Travels to Texas for April's Eclipse

April’s eclipse will be drawing millions to Texas from all over the world. I came across one of those visitors by chance, after seeing a post on the San Antonio Facebook page “ask a local.” New Zealander Karolyn Timarkos had posted about catching a ride from San Antonio to Stonehenge II in Ingram for the”Which you know, God bless the Americans,” joked Timarkos over a Zoom call. “We can’t make it to Stonehenge, so we’ll just build one here.
” Intrigued by the idea of watching the celestial event at such a unique spot, she made plans years ago to make the trek to San Antonio and then Ingram.“This thing is banged smack in the middle , so I’m like that was purposely built for the 2024 eclipse.” quipped Timarkos. This is not Timarkos’s first total solar eclipse, however. She made the trip to the States in 2017 to watch the last one in Missouri.It was an experience that assured she’d be traveling back for this eclips
Eclipse Texas New Zealander Travel Stonehenge II Celestial Event
