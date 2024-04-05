New Zealander Travels to Texas for April's Eclipse

April’s eclipse will be drawing millions to Texas from all over the world. I came across one of those visitors by chance, after seeing a post on the San Antonio Facebook page “ask a local.” New Zealander Karolyn Timarkos had posted about catching a ride from San Antonio to Stonehenge II in Ingram for the”Which you know, God bless the Americans,” joked Timarkos over a Zoom call. “We can’t make it to Stonehenge, so we’ll just build one here.

” Intrigued by the idea of watching the celestial event at such a unique spot, she made plans years ago to make the trek to San Antonio and then Ingram.“This thing is banged smack in the middle , so I’m like that was purposely built for the 2024 eclipse.” quipped Timarkos. This is not Timarkos’s first total solar eclipse, however. She made the trip to the States in 2017 to watch the last one in Missouri.It was an experience that assured she’d be traveling back for this eclips

Eclipse Texas New Zealander Travel Stonehenge II Celestial Event

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



ksatnews / 🏆 442. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Texas governor, house speaker react on social media to new delay to Texas SB 4The U.S. Supreme Court has indefinitely blocked the implementation of Texas Senate Bill 4.

Source: cbsaustin - 🏆 595. / 51 Read more »

New Braunfels one of best places to live in Texas, new ranking saysUSA Today's Homefront ranked 52 Texas cities by analyzing 18 different metrics that include affordability and quality of life.

Source: ExpressNews - 🏆 519. / 51 Read more »

Texas Eats: New Cheesecake Shop in New Braunfels, Wildflowers in Stonewall & Ramen in San AntonioDavid Elder takes you inside a REAL cheesecake factory in San Antonio to learn how Laika Cheesecakes prepares all of their delicious treats.

Source: ksatnews - 🏆 442. / 53 Read more »

Jacob Elordi Travels Down 'The Narrow Road to the Deep North' in New ImagesMakuochi Echebiri is a News Writer for Collider. He has been interested in creative writing from as far back as high school, and he would consume pretty much anything that’s film or TV. However, his truest love lies in the presence of historical epics and thrillers.

Source: Collider - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

The Joker Travels the Globe Spreading Terror in New Anthology Graphic NovelAustin Dudas-Larmondin is a Toronto-based writer with an immense passion for comics and movies. Growing up on superhero media of the early 00s, Austin developed a love for both the Marvel and DC universes by watching movies and animated series. He started going to comic book shops when he got his very first paycheck and hasn’t looked back since.

Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »

Texas Attorney General sues State Fair of Texas and 4 venuesThe lawsuits are filed against the State Fair of Texas, Meow Wolf in Grapevine, The Lucky Duck in San Antonio, the Factory in Deep Ellum and Texas Trust CU...

Source: dallasnews - 🏆 18. / 71 Read more »