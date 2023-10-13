New Zealand wins toss and chooses to bowl first against Bangladesh at the Cricket World Cup

New Zealand’s captain Kane Williamson , left, flips a coin while Bangladesh’s captain Shakib Al Hasan looks on during the toss before the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup match between the New Zealand and Bangladesh in Chennai , India, Friday, Oct. 13, 2023.

Williamson will bat at No. 3, a spot occupied in the first two games by Rachin Ravindra, who will open for New Zealand against Bangladesh. Ravindra scored 123 not out and 51 in his two outings.De Kock’s century helps South Africa earn a 134-run win over Australia at the Cricket World CupBangladesh brought back all-rounder Mahmudullah into the side with bowler Sheikh Mahedi Hasan left out.

The pitch at the MA Chidambaram Stadium should be spin-friendly once again. In two ODIs at Chepauk this year — both contested between India and Australia — spinners have taken 17 wickets. The Black Caps are second in the points’ table with four points, behind South Africa on net run-rate. New Zealand routed England by nine wickets and defeated the Netherlands by 99 runs.Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan (captain), Mushfiqur Rahim, Towhid Hridoy, Mahmadullah, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman. headtopics.com

New Zealand: Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson (captain), Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult.

