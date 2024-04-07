New Zealand Tightens Visa Rules to Prioritize Local Job Opportunities

New Zealand has tightened its visa rules by introducing language and skill criteria and shortening work permit lengths in response to unsustainable net migration . The changes aim to better test the local labor market and prioritize job opportunities for New Zealand ers. The Accredited Employer Worker Visa (AEWV) scheme has been updated to include a minimum standard of English, a new minimum skill requirement, and a maximum continuous stay of three years.

Employers must ensure that migrants meet these requirements and demonstrate that no suitable New Zealander applied for the job before offering it to a migrant

