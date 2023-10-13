New Zealand political candidates dance and hug on the final day of election campaign

New Zealand’s Prime Minister Chris Hipkins meets people on the street in Auckland on Friday, Oct. 13, 2023, the last day of campaigning for New Zealand’s election. New Zealanders vote in a national general election Saturday. (New Zealand Herald via AP)National Party leader Christopher Luxon waves a flag in front of supporters and a campaign bus in Rotorua, New Zealand, on Friday, Oct.

If there was a little extra spring in his dance step, it’s because the polling numbers for Hipkins, 45, and his liberal Labour Party have started to trend upward in recent days from a low ebb. But the numbers indicate his conservative rival, Christopher Luxon, 53, remains in the best position to become the nation’s next prime minister after polls close Saturday night.

Luxon has promised tax cuts for middle-income earners and a crackdown on crime. Hipkins has promised free dental care for people younger than 30 and the removal of sales tax from fruit and vegetables. Under New Zealand’s proportional voting system, Luxon and his National Party will likely need to form an alliance with other parties to command a majority. Polls indicate Luxon will need the support of the libertarian ACT Party and possibly also Winston Peters, a maverick who has found support among disaffected voters including some conspiracy theorists. headtopics.com

A win by Luxon would also end the legacy of Jacinda Ardern, who became a liberal icon to many around the world.in January, leaving Hipkins, a trusted lieutenant, to take over. Hipkins had previously served as education minister and led the response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier in the week, Luxon, a former businessman who served as chief executive of both Unilever Canada and Air New Zealand, told an energized crowd in Wellington that he would crack down on gangs. Luxon also got cheers when he promised to fix the capital’s gridlocked traffic with a new tunnel project. headtopics.com

