New Zealand immigration hits an all-time high following pandemic lull

Yogeshkumar Patel, second left, holds his child as he and his wife, Divya, left, originally from India, participate in a citizenship ceremony in Rotorua, New Zealand, on July 27, 2021. New Zealand's annual net immigration has soared to a record 110,000 as a post-pandemic surge of movement continues, according to figures released Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023.

The net number of immigrants was 110,000 in the year ending August, beating the previous high of 103,000 set a month earlier, according to figures released Wednesday by Statistics New Zealand. The numbers represent a big turnaround after more people left New Zealand than arrived during much of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We are talking very, very big numbers for a small economy like ours," said Jarrod Kerr, chief economist at Kiwibank. Kerr said the surge likely reflected pent-up demand that had built during the pandemic. He said it had come as a relief to employers, who last year were having great difficulty finding skilled workers to fill vacant roles.But Kerr also cautioned the migrants would need a lot of resources, including tens of thousands of homes — something that remained in short supply.

Although immigration hasn't been a major campaign issue. Both main parties have focused on the soaring cost-of-living, tax cuts and crime.

