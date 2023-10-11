Three of New Zealand’s nine navy ships are idle because of staff shortages and any military response to a humanitarian emergency in the region over the coming cyclone season would be curtailed because of constraints, a spokesman for New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) said in an email.

A mixed-member proportional (MMP) electoral system has made coalitions the norm since it was introduced in 1996. Both Labour and the National Party have said they'd like to increase defence spending but have not promised to do so. A possible National coalition partner, the ACT party, has said it will increase spending to 1.5% of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in the short term. New Zealand now spends less than 1%.

For New Zealand, a stable and open Indo-Pacific region is vital to protect trade and telecommunication connections and China's growing presence in the South Pacific is a major The government has taken steps to address some of the problems the military faces and this year it announced a pay rise for military personnel. headtopics.com

The Labour Party has campaigned on a policy of introducing an authority to set pay rates. It has funded several new aircraft, vehicles and one ship during its six-year rule.

New Zealand's major parties have promised voters cost-of-living relief if they win Saturday's general election, but there is one major obstacle – a central bank that says borrowing costs must stay high and growth subdued for some time to rein in inflation.

New Zealand's immigration numbers have hit an all-time high. The net number of immigrants was 110,000 in the year ending August, beating the previous high of 103,000 set a month earlier, according to Statistics New Zealand. It's a big turnaround after more people left than arrived during much of the COVID-19 pandemic. The influx helps employers fill jobs but also puts pressure on the housing market. The figures were released three days before New Zealand holds an election, although immigration h