New Zealand Dollar Rises on Positive News from China

The New Zealand Dollar continues rising on Wednesday as positive news from China helps boost commodity prices. The Kiwi had already rebounded after lower-than-expected US CPI data led to hopes of an end to the global rate-hiking cycle. NZD/USD breaks to fresh highs and targets the October highs at 0.6055.

The New Zealand Dollar (NZD) continues to build on the previous day’s gains midweek after a raft of positive growth stories from China, its largest trading partner, boosted the prospects for exports. From a technical perspective, the pair’s short-term trend has turned bullish again and is closing in on the key October 2023 highs at 0.6055. Daily digest market movers: New Zealand Dollar: China in the spotlight The New Zealand Dollar rallies after data from China lifts the outlook for trade and reverses the recent spate of lackluster reading

United States Headlines Read more: FXSTREETNEWS »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

DAİLYFX: New Zealand Dollar Up After China Data Beat; NZD/USD, EUR/NZD, GBP/NZD, AUD/NZDNZD recouped early losses after the Chinese economy grew faster than expected in 3Q. Find out what this means for NZD/USD, AUD/NZD, GBP/NZD, and EUR/NZD!

Source: DailyFX | Read more »

DAİLYFX: New Zealand Dollar Reverses Gains After PBOC Move; NZD/USD, AUD/NZD, GBP/NZD SetupsNZD gave up early gains against its peers after China cut its one-year benchmark lending rate but left its five-year rate unchanged. What is the outlook for NZD/USD, AUD/NZD, and GBP/NZD?

Source: DailyFX | Read more »

DAİLYFX: New Zealand Dollar After RBNZ Holds Rates; NZD/USD, GBP/NZD, NZD/JPYNZD appears to be holding above strong support against the US dollar even as the RBNZ held interest rates steady at its meeting on Wednesday. What is the outlook and what are the key levels to watch in NZD/USD, GBP/NZD, and NZD/JPY?

Source: DailyFX | Read more »

DAİLYFX: New Zealand Dollar Falls After Inflation Data, but NZD/USD Remains Above Key SupportThe New Zealand Dollar weakened after local inflation data cooled hawkish RBNZ policy expectations. Even so, NZD/USD remains above key support with a neutral near-term technical bias.

Source: DailyFX | Read more »

FXSTREETNEWS: New Zealand Dollar loses ground to USD after RBNZ publishes reportThe New Zealand Dollar (NZD) edges lower against the US Dollar on Wednesday as the market mood sours on the back of a vaguely downbeat outlook for the global economy.

Source: FXStreetNews | Read more »

FXSTREETNEWS: New Zealand Dollar finds springboard at 50-day Moving AverageThe New Zealand Dollar (NZD) recovers against the US Dollar (USD) on Thursday, despite a worsening macro picture after bouncing off technical support at the important 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA).

Source: FXStreetNews | Read more »