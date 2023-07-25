New Zealand Dollar Retreats as China Property Bubble Woes Persist

The New Zealand Dollar corrects back after the big gains made midweek. The Kiwi retreats as China property bubble woes persist despite positive economic data and the pledge of a government bailout . NZD/USD almost touches the key October highs at 0.6055 before retreating, though the uptrend is still in play. The New Zealand Dollar (NZD) pares the strong gains made midweek as the European session gets underway on Thursday. The NZD retreats on negative sentiment: the Hang Seng index closed 1.

41% lower at the end of the Asian session, due to lingering concerns about China’s vulnerable property sector. As New Zealand’s largest trading partner, bad news for China is usually bad for New Zealand too, and the Kiwi fell from the 0.6050s to trade back in the 0.5990s at the time of publication. Daily digest market movers: China property woes spoil market cheer The New Zealand Dollar weakens on Thursday as concerns about the state of China’s property sector spoil the positive Retail Sales and Industrial Production data released on Wednesday, according to a report by Reuter





The New Zealand Dollar continues rising on Wednesday as positive news from China helps boost commodity prices. The Kiwi had already rebounded after lower-than-expected US CPI data led to hopes of an end to the global rate-hiking cycle. NZD/USD breaks to fresh highs and targets the October highs at 0.6055. The New Zealand Dollar (NZD) continues to build on the previous day's gains midweek after a raft of positive growth stories from China, its largest trading partner, boosted the prospects for exports. From a technical perspective, the pair's short-term trend has turned bullish again and is closing in on the key October 2023 highs at 0.6055. Daily digest market movers: New Zealand Dollar: China in the spotlight The New Zealand Dollar rallies after data from China lifts the outlook for trade and reverses the recent spate of lackluster readings

