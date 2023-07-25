New Zealand Dollar Retreats as China Property Bubble Woes Persist

The New Zealand Dollar corrects back after the big gains made midweek. The Kiwi retreats as China property bubble woes persist despite positive economic data and the pledge of a government bailout . NZD/USD almost touches the key October highs at 0.6055 before retreating, though the uptrend is still in play. The New Zealand Dollar (NZD) pares the strong gains made midweek as the European session gets underway on Thursday. The NZD retreats on negative sentiment: the Hang Seng index closed 1.
41% lower at the end of the Asian session, due to lingering concerns about China’s vulnerable property sector. As New Zealand’s largest trading partner, bad news for China is usually bad for New Zealand too, and the Kiwi fell from the 0.6050s to trade back in the 0.5990s at the time of publication. Daily digest market movers: China property woes spoil market cheer The New Zealand Dollar weakens on Thursday as concerns about the state of China’s property sector spoil the positive Retail Sales and Industrial Production data released on Wednesday, according to a report by Reuter
