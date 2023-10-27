New Yorkers carry out Pope Francis' plea for prayers for peace in the Middle East

NEW YORK -- CBS New York's Dave Carlin was on hand for fasting and prayers for peace as the war between Israel and Hamas enters a third week.'We need to strive for peace,' said Bishop Robert Brennan, of the Diocese of Brooklyn.Read more: Israel's military says ground forces 'expanding their activity' in Gaza, as war with Hamas may be entering new phaseA Holy Hour and Mass on Friday at Cathedral Basilica of St.

Be present to those who are elderly and alone. Strengthen the wounded and the sick. Protect those forced to leave their lands. Console the crestfallen. Awaken new hope.'Related story: Pro-Palestinian demonstrators march through Manhattan streetsParishioners spent a good part of their day praying for peace.'It's a very complicated subject,' Bridgewater, New Jersey, resident Juan Alvarez said. 'I do have friends from both sides ...

