New Yorkers Advised to Prepare for Traffic and Follow Safety Guidelines for Solar Eclipse Viewing

State transportation officials suggested New York ers leave early to view the eclipse, be prepared for traffic, and follow the law by not parking on the shoulder. New York ers will see a partial solar eclipse (not a total one), but will have nearly 90% of coverage of the sun. The strongest effects will be starting around 3 p.m. and lasting an hour. Gov. Kathy Hochul said a large number of visitors are expected to New York state and traffic could be more congested than normal.
'New York is prepared to welcome visitors from around the world to view the total solar eclipse on April 8, and I urge all travelers to be prepared for a high volume of traffic,' Hochul said. The state Department of Transportation said extra HELP and tow trucks will be on the roads, but New Yorkers should take precautions before heading out to view the eclipse. 'I urge all New Yorkers to enjoy this natural wonder - but do so, safely,' Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez said in a statement. Leave early, be prepared for traffic delays - bring extra food, water and blankets and don't forget your eclipse viewing glasses. Please remember to not park on the shoulders of the road, and most importantly, pack your patience. 'Do not look directly at the sun during the solar eclipse.
New York Transportation Eclipse Traffic Safety Precautions Viewing Guidelines
