New York Yankees Continue Practice Despite Earthquake

Mother nature is trying her best to disrupt the New York Yankees . New York City residents were rattled late Friday morning when a 4.8 magnitude earthquake struck the east coast near Lebanon, New Jersey. Social media erupted with reports of feeling the effects of the earthquake, including in parts of Connecticut, Pennsylvania and other surrounding areas.
But not far off in the Bronx, Yankees second baseman Gleyber Torres was preparing for Friday’s home opener against the Toronto Blue Jays and seemed rather unaffected by what was going on. Torres, 27, continued on with batting practice when the earthquake struck, video from the MLB Network showed. Yankees manager Aaron Boone, a California native, seemed unfazed by it. 'I grew up in these things,' he said, via MLB.com. 'I thought it was the sound system, actually. Then I’m like, ‘No, that wasn’t the sound system.’ I felt that; just vibration under my feet. I’m used to i
New York Yankees Earthquake Practice Gleyber Torres Aaron Boone
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
New York City, New York job with Columbia Center for Translational ImmunologyThe Laboratory of Arnold Han MD, PhD is inviting applications for a dynamic and highly motivated postdoctoral research scientist to join his research program in immunology at Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons.
Source: Nature - 🏆 64. / 68 Read more »
Source: NewYorker - 🏆 90. / 67 Read more »
Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »
Source: FOXSports - 🏆 280. / 63 Read more »
Source: sdut - 🏆 5. / 95 Read more »
Source: espn - 🏆 731. / 51 Read more »