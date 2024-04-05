New York Yankees Continue Practice Despite Earthquake

Mother nature is trying her best to disrupt the New York Yankees . New York City residents were rattled late Friday morning when a 4.8 magnitude earthquake struck the east coast near Lebanon, New Jersey. Social media erupted with reports of feeling the effects of the earthquake, including in parts of Connecticut, Pennsylvania and other surrounding areas.

But not far off in the Bronx, Yankees second baseman Gleyber Torres was preparing for Friday’s home opener against the Toronto Blue Jays and seemed rather unaffected by what was going on. Torres, 27, continued on with batting practice when the earthquake struck, video from the MLB Network showed. Yankees manager Aaron Boone, a California native, seemed unfazed by it. 'I grew up in these things,' he said, via MLB.com. 'I thought it was the sound system, actually. Then I’m like, ‘No, that wasn’t the sound system.’ I felt that; just vibration under my feet. I’m used to i

New York Yankees Earthquake Practice Gleyber Torres Aaron Boone

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



FoxNews / 🏆 9. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

New York City, New York job with Columbia Center for Translational ImmunologyThe Laboratory of Arnold Han MD, PhD is inviting applications for a dynamic and highly motivated postdoctoral research scientist to join his research program in immunology at Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons.

Source: Nature - 🏆 64. / 68 Read more »

When New York Made Baseball and Baseball Made New YorkAdam Gopnik reviews “The New York Game: Baseball and the Rise of a New City,” by Kevin Baker, and “Jimmy Breslin: Essential Writings,” edited by Dan Barry.

Source: NewYorker - 🏆 90. / 67 Read more »

Former New York Yankees Star David Wells Knocks VA Official over WWII Victory Kiss Photo ControversySource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »

New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole to get MRI on right elbowNew York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole will have an MRI on his right elbow after experiencing issues in spring training starts.

Source: FOXSports - 🏆 280. / 63 Read more »

Robinson Canó leads Mexico City Red Devils to victory over New York YankeesRobinson Canó hit a home run and had two RBIs on Sunday to lead the Mexico City Red Devils to a 4-3 victory over the New York Yankees in the first of two exhibition games in Mexico City.

Source: sdut - 🏆 5. / 95 Read more »

Has Juan Soto finally found a home with New York Yankees?The 25-year-old superstar will take the field for his third team Thursday -- with no guarantee it will be his last.

Source: espn - 🏆 731. / 51 Read more »