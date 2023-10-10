New York Times bestselling author Xochitl Gonzalez picks 4 Latinx new releases to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month

October 10, 2023, 7:57 AMThis month, New York Times bestselling author Xochitl Gonzalez picked out her favorite new books by Latinx authors in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month. Read along to find a fresh October read. Gonzalez's upcoming book, "Anita de Monte Laughs Last" will publish March 5, 2024.

New York Times bestselling author Xochitl Gonzalez's new book"Anita de Monte Laughs Last" will publish March 5, 2024.Following up on his coming of age novel, "We the Animals," "Blackouts" is a novel that is full of Torres’ singularly stunning language, but also, all grown up.

Writer, editor and filmmaker Sandra Guzman was inspired by an alarming statistic when she embarked on this anthology project: everyday some 14 indigenous languages die in Latin America. From this idea of “lost language” comes a book with writings that span more than a century from over 100 women, more than 34 nations and translated from multiple languages. headtopics.com

This book is a completely wild ride that is unlike any book I’ve ever read before and I think will be a hit for lovers of fantasy and literary fiction alike. A cult story mixed with a zombie apocalypse, mixed with a multi-generational fantasy saga, in any less capable hands than Lozada-Oliva’s, this book might be a mess.

Read more:

ABC »

Noksu Is a New Korean Restaurant in the New York City SubwayDae Kim is behind the restaurant’s 12-course tasting menu, which focuses largely on seafood.

The Hottest New Restaurants in New York City This FallFrom a NoHo hotspot to a Fort Greene neighborhood haunt, here are the hottest new restaurant in New York City.

Most of NYC's Democratic socialist pols refuse to condemn 'hateful' pro-Palestine rallyPro-Israel and pro-Palestinian supporters hold demonstration in New York's Times Square

New York governor condemns pro-Palestinian rallyGov. Kathy Hochul called the rally “abhorrent and morally repugnant” in a statement.

New York Palestinian Support Rally Condemned by Governor: 'Repugnant'The rally is scheduled to take place in Times Square, New York, at 1 p.m. EDT on Sunday.

New York Giants vs Miami Dolphins - October 08, 2023Dolphins welcome Giants in Hard Rock Stadium, meeting for first time since beating them 20-9 in Dec. '21