New York Times bestselling author Xochitl Gonzalez picks 4 Latinx new releases to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month

October 10, 2023, 7:57 AMThis month, New York Times bestselling author Xochitl Gonzalez picked out her favorite new books by Latinx authors in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month. Read along to find a fresh October read. Gonzalez's upcoming book, "Anita de Monte Laughs Last" will publish March 5, 2024.
New York Times bestselling author Xochitl Gonzalez's new book"Anita de Monte Laughs Last" will publish March 5, 2024.Following up on his coming of age novel, "We the Animals," "Blackouts" is a novel that is full of Torres’ singularly stunning language, but also, all grown up.
Writer, editor and filmmaker Sandra Guzman was inspired by an alarming statistic when she embarked on this anthology project: everyday some 14 indigenous languages die in Latin America. From this idea of "lost language" comes a book with writings that span more than a century from over 100 women, more than 34 nations and translated from multiple languages.
This book is a completely wild ride that is unlike any book I’ve ever read before and I think will be a hit for lovers of fantasy and literary fiction alike. A cult story mixed with a zombie apocalypse, mixed with a multi-generational fantasy saga, in any less capable hands than Lozada-Oliva’s, this book might be a mess.