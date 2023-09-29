New York stunned and swamped by record-breaking rainfall as more downpours are expected

One of New York’s wettest days in decades has left the metropolitan area stunned and swamped Some 8.65 inches (21.97 centimeters) of rain had fallen at John F. Kennedy Airport by nightfall Friday, surpassing the record for any September day set during Hurricane Donna in 1960, the National Weather Service said.

The deluge came two years after the remnants of Hurricane Ida dumped record-breaking rain on the Northeast andin New York City, mostly in flooded basement apartments. Although no deaths or severe injuries have been reported, Friday’s storm stirred frightening memories.

“I was so worried,” she said, explaining it became too dangerous to leave. “Outside was like a lake, like an ocean.” City officials said they received reports of six flooded basement apartments Friday, but all occupants got out safely. headtopics.com

Virtually every subway line was at least partly suspended, rerouted or running with delays. Metro-North commuter rail service from Manhattan was suspended for much of the day but began resuming by evening. The Long Island Rail Road was snarled, 44 of the city’s 3,500 buses became stranded and bus service was disrupted citywide, transit officials said.

