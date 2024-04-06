New York Squatters Claim Heirship to Abandoned Property

A couple of brazen New York squatters are asking to be declared “heirs” to the abandoned property they have been living in after being accused of tricking a judge to get the rights to the home and terrorizing their neighbors.

Denton Gayle, 29, and Margaret Grover, 19, have been staying at the nearly $900,000 Long Island home with their baby boy and pitbull for several months, the The family — which has a Porsche parked in the driveway — was kicked out of the home in October 2023 after a concerned citizen called 911 to report that they had their son living in squalor, with no heat, electricity, or working bathrooms. A building inspection report from the town of North Hempstead found that the home — which the Iacono family previously owned before the members died — was “unlivable.” However, a Nassau County judge re-granted the couple access to the home after they provided documents stating that they had a rent agreement with Edward Iacono — who has been dead for year

