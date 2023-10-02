New York’s $250 million fraud trial against Donald Trump gets underway

Both sides are expected to rely on testimony by

James (D) has alleged in her $250 million suit that Trump and his executives knowingly and intentionally misstated not only the values, but also the basic facts of his properties, such as the square footage or zoning rules, to get better terms from partners.

Inside the courtroom, the focus largely remained on the matter at hand — the bean-counting mechanics that make up real estate values. Trump shook his head in disagreement as Wallace said the defendants falsified the former president’s net worth from 2011 to 2021 by amounts between $812 million and $2.2 billion.

Kise said that “there was no nefarious intent” and that the business of valuing real estate often does not rely strictly on appraisals.Trump and his legal team have said on numerous occasions that they have “won 80 percent of the trial” because an appellate court intended to dismiss claims on statute-of-limitations grounds. headtopics.com

After speaking to reporters briefly before the case began, Trump delivered a more pointed diatribe during a midday lunch break. Trump skipped a trial this year where a jury found that he sexually assaulted E. Jean Carroll in the mid-1990s and defamed her after she publicly accused him. The jury awarded Carroll $5 million in damages.

Following a break, Trump looked around the courtroom as the first of his former trusted lieutenants, longtime accountant Donald Bender, readied to take the stand.

James’s office posits that Trump and his executives were responsible for feeding inflated asset values to Bender to include in annual statements of Trump’s wealth from 2011 to 2021. The statements came with a cover letter from Mazars, one that included a warning to recipients that he did not verify the validity of the figures he compiled and they did not comply with standard accounting practices.

