New York Red Bulls Defeat FC Cincinnati 2-1

Don’t look now, but the New York Red Bulls are sitting atop Major League Soccer ’s Eastern Conference and to do so, they had to go into the house of the reigning Supporters Shield winners and beat them. Sandro Schwarz’s men took down FC Cincinnati 2-1 on Saturday night at TQL Stadium, overturning an almost instantaneous 1-0 deficit to collect their fourth win in seven games already this season. “It was a great game,” New York’s head coach said. “Great performance, especially after the start.

In the first few minutes, we conceded the goal, but the first half was very good in our ball possession to get the confidence in the first half. “This was good behavior, and then also with the result. We scored and had some chances. The second half was a great fight from the whole team. I think we deserved these three points.” Yuya Kubo put Cincinnati in front just three minutes in when he directed a free header that originated from a rebound off a Carlos Coronel save to put the Red Bulls on the back foot early. But the visitors’ response was swift despite being in enemy territory. Frankie Amaya drew the Red Bulls level in the 19th minute when Frankie Amaya struck a thunderbolt from outside the box that snuck just inside the left post. It was a first-time strike off a pass from Dante Vanzeir, who set a franchise record two weeks ago with four assists against Inter Miam

