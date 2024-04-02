New York Prisons Cancel Visitations for Solar Eclipse

The New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision announced its plans to cancel visitations at nearly two dozen facilities in the path of totality on April 8. In total, the department said 23 facilities will experience total darkness ranging from approximately one and a half minutes to approximately three and a half minutes. Those sites will be closed to visitations all day, while facilities not directly in the path will end visits early at 2 p.m.

A memo issued by the department earlier this month reportedly states that all persons in DOCCS custody will be locked in their housing units between 2-5 p.m. on April 8, Hell Gate reported. Despite this move, the department allegedly made a large purchase of solar eclipse safety glasses to distribute to the incarcerated population on the day. A unique, safe and inspiring experience for the hundreds of thousands of New Yorkers and visitors who plan to experience the event throughout New York

