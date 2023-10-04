New York porch pirate used DoorDash job to steal packages during deliveries: police

Saggaram was captured on the doorbell camera as she walked down the street with the DoorDash order in hand before approaching the home.

She then pretends to place the bag in front of the door as she flees with the brown box behind her Door Dash bag.Juliana Saggaram was arrested Wednesday after she used her position as a DoorDash driver to freely approach two homes and swipe packages.Saggaram conducted the scheme twice in 48 hours before she was caught in the act on Sept.

While the crook was still at large with an undetermined amount of loot, members of the building industry said the crime was just one of a pattern they felt was being fueled by lax penalties for such offenses. headtopics.com

Juliana Saggaram was arrested Wednesday after she used her position as a DoorDash driver...

New York DoorDash driver charged after allegedly using food delivery to steal packages off porchesA woman working for DoorDash in New York was arrested and charged with petit larceny after police said she stole packages from two front porches while pretending to deliver an order.

