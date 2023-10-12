New York officer fatally shoots man in fencing mask who charged police with 2 swords, police say

A police officer fatally shot a man who charged at authorities with two swords on Long Island, New York, and the police commissioner said Wednesday that the shooting appeared to be justified. Alan Weber, 54, was pronounced dead at a hospital after Tuesday night's shooting in Elwood. Police responded to a 911 call reporting a man acting violently inside a home.

The Suffolk County officers entered and Weber confronted them with the swords while wearing a fencing mask, Police Commissioner Rodney Harrison said, adding that Weber did not obey commands to drop the swords and an officer shot a stun gun at him but it had no effect. Weber then charged, and one officer fired several shots, Harrison said. The officer's name was not released.

