New York Mets Owner Steve Cohen Remains Calm Despite Early Season Struggles

The New York Mets and their overhauled roster are languishing in this young baseball season, but owner Steve Cohen isn't panicking. That doesn't mean the losing doesn't bother him, and Cohen views building a winner as a 'civic responsibility.' After all, one of the most prolific hedge fund managers on Wall Street knows what it's like to post some losing trades early in the year, only to rebound later and go on to a winning campaign. This, he said, is largely the same.
that touched on his thus-far winless team that he purchased in 2020. 'Nobody wants to start zero and four, but you know, it's early. During the season, you're going to have losing streaks. We just happen to have one at the beginning.' The struggles come after a disappointing season in which the Mets were supposed to contend for a championship but instead limped to a fourth-place finish in the National League East, despite having the highest payroll in baseball
