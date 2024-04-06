New York Mets Hold off Cincinnati Reds 3-2

Edwin Díaz pitched out of trouble in the ninth inning to earn his first save since October 2022, and the New York Mets held off the Cincinnati Reds 3-2 on Friday night. Jeff McNeil hit his first home run of the season and Jose Quintana provided a solid start as the Mets won their second straight one-run game after opening 0-5. New York avoided its first 0-6 start since 1963 by scoring twice in the bottom of the ninth to beat Detroit 2-1 in the second game of Thursday's doubleheader.
The Mets were hitless through seven inning in that game.New York had the bases loaded with one out in both the fifth and seventh. But all the Mets could muster were two runs, one on a sacrifice fly and another on a fielding erro
New York Mets Cincinnati Reds Baseball Game Save Home Run
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: Covers - 🏆 341. / 59 Read more »
Source: amNewYork - 🏆 336. / 59 Read more »
New York City, New York job with Columbia Center for Translational ImmunologyThe Laboratory of Arnold Han MD, PhD is inviting applications for a dynamic and highly motivated postdoctoral research scientist to join his research program in immunology at Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons.
Source: Nature - 🏆 64. / 68 Read more »
Source: NewYorker - 🏆 90. / 67 Read more »
Source: NBCNewYork - 🏆 270. / 63 Read more »