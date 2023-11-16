New York Mayor Eric Adams Deflects Questions on FBI Investigation

New York Mayor Eric Adams declared that "we follow the law" but deflected key questions Tuesday about an FBI investigation into his 2021 campaign, while his lawyer said there were no signs that the inquiry was targeting the mayor. Last week, the first-term Democrat reiterated Tuesday that he was cooperating with what he called a "review" and said he wouldn't speculate on its outcome.

Insisting that he didn't want to impede the investigation, he and his chief City Hall lawyer declined to say whether other administration or campaign figures' electronics were turned over, whether the FBI had asked to interview the mayor, or who or what another Adams attorney meant in saying last week that "an individual had recently acted improperly." What does Turkey have to do with the investigation? Who is Brianna Suggs? Here's everything we know about the Adams, Turkish consulate FBI investigation. Searched the home of Adams' chief fundraiser during his 2021 mayoral campaign, Briana Suggs

The FBI investigation into Mayor Eric Adams is focused on campaign money, favors, and possible foreign influence. Adams has a long and proud relationship with the Turkish-American community of New York City, and he has made a half a dozen trips to Turkey. The FBI is also looking into those trips and one of the locations searched on Nov. 2 was the residence of an executive from Turkish Airlines. The FBI is investigating contacts with Turkish government officials in New York and in Turkey to determine if a foreign government used businessmen and Turkish expats to curry favor with Adams and further Turkey's business interests in New York.

Source: 6abc | Read more »

The FBI investigation into Mayor Eric Adams is focused on campaign money, favors, and possible foreign influence. Adams has a long and proud relationship with the Turkish-American community of New York City, and he has made a half a dozen trips to Turkey. The FBI is also looking into those trips and one of the locations searched on Nov. 2 was the residence of an executive from Turkish Airlines. The FBI is investigating contacts with Turkish government officials in New York and in Turkey to determine if a foreign government used businessmen and Turkish expats to curry favor with Adams and further Turkey's business interests in New York.

Source: abc7newsbayarea | Read more »

