New York man who served 18 years for murder acquitted at 2nd trial

A New York man who spent 18 years in prison for a murder he said he did not commit was found not guilty at a second trial. Scrimo said his acquittal after a trial that started on Sept. 18 will give him a chance to make up for lost time with his family. “I missed all of the graduations, all of the weddings,” Scrimo, a married father of three, said.

“The kids always loved me. They never said, ‘Dad, you weren’t here.’ With my wife … she’s been hurt by this. But she’s a good girl, and I’m gonna make it up to her forever.”

Scrimo was accused of strangling Williams inside her Long Island apartment on April 12, 2000. According to Newsday, prosecutors at both trials said Scrimo killed Williams after she made disparaging remarks about his wife.

Scrimo maintained that a friend who was present along with Scrimo when Williams died was the killer. The friend was never charged in the case. Brendan Brosh, a spokesperson for Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly, said in a statement, “We respect the verdict.” headtopics.com

Read more:

AP »

How much rain fell in New York City, New York, New Jersey, and ConnecticutA coastal storm brought heavy rain to New York City and across the Tri-State on Friday, bringing a half-foot of rain to some places.

Flooding in New York: Heavy Rain Brings Flash Flooding to New York CityGov. Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency as flash floods shut down neighborhoods across New York on Friday.

2nd annual Afro Vibrations - New York Amsterdam NewsThe 2nd annual Afro Vibrations, hosted by Afro Taco and Newark City Parks Foundation, transports you to a higher frequency with the rhythms, tastes, and arts of Africa and the diaspora in the sacred space of Harriet Tubman Square.

Property deed scammers in New Rochelle and Yonkers - New York Amsterdam NewsSix people and a business were indicted in July by Westchester County District Attorney Mimi Rocah and accused of stealing the property deeds of New Rochelle and Yonkers homeowners.

Traded Mets veteran feels ‘lighter’ with new team: ‘It’s heavy in New York’The former Mets outfielder has been thriving with his new team.

New York City’s Catastrophic Flooding Feels Like the New NormalLiving at the bottom of Park Slope feels increasingly risky.