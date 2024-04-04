New York man dedicates his life to fighting colon cancer after losing wife

After losing his wife to colon cancer , a New York man has dedicated his life to fighting the disease and trying to protect other families from the same tragedy. Roy de Souza, now 54, and his wife, Aisha de Sequeira, had three young children when she was diagnosed with cancer in 2017. At the time, the family was living in India, where de Souza ran a technology company and his wife headed up an investment banking firm. His wife’s first symptom was stomach pain.
Multiple trips to the doctor yielded nothing, but the pain continued. Finally, a CT scan revealed the shadows of cancer. 'Colon cancer is a tricky one, because it's inside the body — you can’t see it,' de Souza said. 'It’s a complicated disease.
Colon Cancer New York Man Wife Tragedy Fight Protect Families
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
New York City, New York job with Columbia Center for Translational ImmunologyThe Laboratory of Arnold Han MD, PhD is inviting applications for a dynamic and highly motivated postdoctoral research scientist to join his research program in immunology at Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons.
Source: Nature - 🏆 64. / 68 Read more »
Source: NewYorker - 🏆 90. / 67 Read more »
Source: fox5ny - 🏆 587. / 51 Read more »
Source: ABC7NY - 🏆 592. / 51 Read more »
Source: CBSNewYork - 🏆 268. / 63 Read more »
Source: ABC7NY - 🏆 592. / 51 Read more »