New York man charged for allegedly smuggling $200K of rare butterflies, selling them on eBay, Etsy

A New York man was charged by federal prosecutors for allegedly smuggling over $200,000 worth of deceased, protected butterflies, including exceptionally rare ones known as birdwings, into and out of the United States through online retailers like eBay and Etsy. In a press release, the U.S.

' Federal law prohibits the commercial export or import of wildlife without permission from the USFWS. Additional authorization would need to be secured for endangered species, as part of an international partnership to protect wildlife from trafficking.

New York U.S. Rep. George Santos faces new criminal charges including identity theft, fraudThe charges follow the indictment last week of Santos' former campaign finance chief Nancy Marks.

