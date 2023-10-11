New York lawmakers target ‘addictive’ social media feeds viewed by children

New York would restrict the way online platforms like Instagram and YouTube can collect and share children’s personal information and let parents keep their kids from being bombarded by 'addictive' feeds from accounts they don’t follow, under legislation proposed Wednesday.

Under new digital rules that came into force this year across the 27-nation European Union, platforms have to give users an alternative to automated systems that recommend videos and posts based on their profiles. Thus Meta, for example, now also allows European users to see chronological Facebook and Instagram posts only from people they follow.

'Addictive' social media feeds that keep children online targeted by New York lawmakersNew York is bidding to put new controls on social media platforms that state leaders say will protect the mental health of younger users. Gov. Kathy Hochul and Attorney General Letitia James announced legislation Wednesday that would restrict the ways online platforms like Instagram and YouTube can collect and share children’s personal data. The legislation also would let parents opt their kids out of getting feeds curated by an algorithm, and instead offer content from users they already follow

