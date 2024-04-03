New York Lawmakers Pass Bill to Repeal Adultery Ban

A rarely enforced law from 1907 that makes adultery a crime in the state of New York could soon be a thing of the past, after lawmakers passed a bill to repeal it. The state Senate approved the bill almost unanimously.

It's now up to New York Gov. Kathy Hochul to make the ultimate decision.

